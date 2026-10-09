Indian Embassy In Riyadh Issues Security Advisory, Urges Indians In Saudi Arabia To Stay Indoors Amid Explosions | File photo

Mumbai: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued a security advisory urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant, follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid sharing unverified information about security-related developments on social media.

The advisory asks Indian citizens to avoid going outdoors unless necessary and remain indoors as a precaution. It also cautions against circulating videos, photographs or unverified reports related to explosions, military activities and other security incidents.

The embassy has urged the Indian community to rely on official communications from Saudi authorities and refrain from spreading misleading information.

Advisory follows reported Riyadh explosions

The advisory comes amid reports of explosions in Riyadh on Thursday and heightened security concerns in the region. The information provided in the advisory did not independently confirm the circumstances surrounding the reported explosions.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh are monitoring the situation, according to the information released.

Emergency helpline available for Indian nationals

To assist Indian nationals in emergencies, the embassy has reiterated that the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra's 24-hour helpline, 8002471234, remains operational. Indians requiring assistance can contact the helpline for support.

The embassy has urged citizens to exercise caution and remain alert to further official advisories.