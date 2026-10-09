USS Abraham Lincoln Returns Home To San Diego After A Gruelling 321-Day Deployment, Emotions Overwhelm As Families Welcome Sailors With Hugs And Tears | X

USS Abraham Lincoln finally returned home to San Diego, California, on Friday, October 8, 2026. The aircraft carrier returned after a gruelling 321-day deployment. The crew spent 265 consecutive days at sea without a port visit, setting a modern record for uninterrupted time underway. Overall, it is the second-longest U.S. aircraft carrier deployment since the Vietnam War. The return of the Lincoln sailors brought emotional reunions as families welcomed sailors home with hugs, tears and overwhelming joy. After spending months away from their loved ones while serving at sea, the crew members were finally reunited with their families, marking an emotional moment for both the sailors and those who had been waiting for their return.

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USS Abraham Lincoln returns home

Following over 10 months at sea, thousands of sailors arrived in San Diego Bay to resounding cheers, flowing tears, and heartfelt embraces, celebrating a homecoming that featured new fathers meeting infants born during their historic deployment in support of the Iran war. The Lincoln’s deployment ended up spanning 321 days, including 264 consecutive days at sea without a port call, a record in modern naval history, according to the Department of Defense.

The homecoming highlighted the personal sacrifices made by military personnel and their families during extended deployments. For many, the long-awaited reunion was filled with relief, happiness and tears as parents, spouses, children and other loved ones embraced the returning sailors.

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An emotional homecoming after 321 days

Extended naval deployments often mean spending months away from home, missing birthdays, anniversaries, family gatherings and other important milestones. For the sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, the return to San Diego marked the end of a demanding period at sea and the beginning of much-awaited time with their loved ones. According to The Guardian, sailors have had hazardous living conditions on board. Crew members faced food rationing, such as meals reduced to half a cup of rice and two tortillas—along with shortages of basic hygiene and personal care items like soap, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Families gathered to welcome the crew, with emotional embraces capturing the excitement of seeing each other after such a long separation. The reunions also reflected the challenges faced by those waiting at home, who must manage everyday responsibilities while dealing with uncertainty and the absence of their loved ones.

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About USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operated by the United States Navy. Commissioned in 1989, the carrier is named after former US President Abraham Lincoln and serves as a major component of the country's naval capabilities.

Aircraft carriers such as the USS Abraham Lincoln support a range of military operations, including maritime security, air operations and the deployment of naval forces across international waters. They operate with accompanying warships and aircraft, allowing the US Navy to maintain a presence in strategically important regions.