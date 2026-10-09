Who Is Indian-Origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? All About Her Journey To The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize | X

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay is a South African human rights lawyer of Indian Tamil origin who has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. It was announced on October 9, 2026, by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The 85-year-old human rights received the prestigious honour for her decades-long efforts to promote peace and international law. She spent decades advocating for justice, equality and human rights. Known for her work in international law and her efforts to hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable. Pillay has held several prominent positions in the global human rights community. Keep on reading to know more about it in detail.

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Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay receives Nobel Peace Prize

Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay is a South African jurist and former U.N. high commissioner for human rights. She has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, she has won “for her efforts to promote peace and international law.” Born on September 23, 1941, in Durban, South Africa, she grew up during the apartheid era, when racial discrimination shaped almost every aspect of life in the country. Her parents were of Indian Tamil descent, and her father worked as a bus driver.

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Despite facing racial and gender-based barriers, Pillay pursued higher education and studied law at the University of Natal. She later earned advanced law degrees from Harvard University, and became a prominent legal professional and human rights advocate. Over the course of her career, she has served in several key judicial and international roles, including the roles on South Africa's high court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Court of Justice.

Breaking barriers in South Africa

Pillay made history in 1967 when she became the first non-white woman to establish a law practice in Natal, South Africa. During apartheid, she represented political detainees and people facing discrimination, using her legal expertise to challenge injustice.

Her work gradually earned her recognition beyond South Africa, particularly for her commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and strengthening the rule of law.

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About Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize is one of the five originals which was established by the will of Swedish industrialist and inventor named Alfred Nobel. The international award is given each year to individuals or organisations that have done extraordinary work to establish peace between nations, or the reduction of armies, and more.

The award has been organised and presented since March 1901. The prize is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member committee appointed by the Parliament of Norway.