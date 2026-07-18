 Indian Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement Along Rajouri LoC, Search Operation Underway
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Indian Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement Along Rajouri LoC, Search Operation Underway

Army troops opened fire after detecting suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night. The firing, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, drew retaliatory small arms fire from across the border. No casualties were reported. Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday and intensified surveillance to check for possible infiltration.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Indian Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement Along Rajouri LoC, Search Operation Underway
Indian Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement Along Rajouri LoC, Search Operation Underway | IANS

Rajouri: Army troops opened fire after noticing a suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The small arms firing was reported from the Tarkundi forward area around 10 pm on Friday and continued for nearly one-and-a-half hours. However, there were no reports of any casualties, the officials said.

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They said the troops guarding the border saw suspicious movement of suspected terrorists, prompting the firing. This was followed by retaliatory small arms fire from across the border.

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A search operation was launched on Saturday morning to ascertain the presence of any infiltrators, while the area remains under heightened surveillance, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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