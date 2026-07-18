'Heroes Don't Wear Capes': Indian Army Jawan Wins Hearts After Helping Woman's Stranded EV Driver Reach Charging Station

A simple act of kindness by an Indian Army jawan has touched thousands online after he came to the aid of a woman whose electric vehicle (EV) ran out of battery on the roadside. What began as a stressful situation quickly turned into a heartwarming reminder that compassion can be found in unexpected places.

Beauty and lifestyle content creator Deepika Sharma shared the incident on Instagram, where she described how an Army personnel, identified as Mr Narendra, not only helped her push her vehicle to a charging station but also stayed back until he was certain she could safely continue her journey.

A small miscalculation left her stranded

According to Deepika, she had started her day with her EV battery charged to around 60 percent. However, she underestimated the power required for her return trip, leaving her with a rapidly depleting battery.

"In the morning I left with 60% battery. I made a miscalculation on the way back. I even switched off the car’s AC but the battery ran out," she said in the video.

As the battery level dropped to 10 percent, she began searching for a nearby charging station. Despite her efforts, she couldn't reach one before the battery fell to just 2 percent and eventually reached zero, leaving the vehicle completely immobile.

Army jawan stepped in without hesitation

Unsure of what to do next, Deepika approached an Indian Army jawan to ask for directions to the nearest EV charging station. Instead of simply guiding her, Mr Narendra immediately offered his assistance.

"He actually came, sat next to me and started helping me push the car. He’s pushing the car till the EV station," she said, expressing surprise that he willingly helped despite the scorching weather.

His willingness to assist transformed what could have been a frustrating experience into a memorable one.

Emotional video wins hearts online

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Deepika became emotional while recording the video and reflected on how rare such acts of kindness can feel.

"In today’s world, nobody comes to help you. And look at these people, look at them. Zero battery, this is obviously my fault but anything can happen to anyone. But you have people like him to help you out. So, salute to Indian Army. Really, salute to you. Thank you. And thank you to this man."

Her heartfelt words resonated with viewers, many of whom applauded both her honesty and the Army jawan's humanity.

He stayed until she was safe

Mr Narendra's assistance did not end once the car reached the charging station. Deepika revealed that he remained there for nearly 30 minutes while the vehicle gained enough charge. Only after ensuring she could safely rejoin the main road did he leave.

Social media applauds the gesture

The video quickly gained attention across social media platforms, with users praising the Army personnel for his selfless act.

One user commented, "It’s always the Indian army saving everyone in the end."

Another wrote, "Salute to Indian army and your courage and patience in this situation."

Many others described the incident as a reminder that empathy and public service often go hand in hand.