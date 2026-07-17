DISGUSTING! Vendor Uses Public Toilet Water To Prepare Shikanji Outside Lucknow Railway Station - WATCH

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed a shikanji vendor at Lucknow Railway Station filling containers with water from a public toilet. The clip has fueled concerns about food hygiene and public health, with many users demanding stricter monitoring of street food vendors and stronger action against those found violating safety standards.

However, the authenticity of the viral video and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been officially verified.

Social media users demand strict action

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing anger and concern over the alleged incident. Several people called for strict penalties if the claims are found to be true, arguing that such practices could pose serious health risks to unsuspecting customers.

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One user wrote, "The vendor in the video knowingly uses toilet-sourced water for public shikanji, endangering countless customers' health. Such reckless practices are no joke - deliberately risking illness demands strict accountability, including jail time for repeat offenders.."

Another commented, "Shikanji is being made from toilet water. Which we drink with great relish during the summer days. If this video is true, it should be stopped, because it can cause many people to fall ill."

A third user questioned the vendor's actions, saying, "How is he not ashamed? Will it drink it too?"

Why hygiene matters in street food

Shikanji, a popular lemon-based summer drink, is consumed by thousands of people every day, particularly at railway stations, markets, and roadside stalls. The quality of water used in its preparation plays a crucial role in ensuring it is safe to drink.

Public health experts have long emphasized that contaminated water can spread waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, hepatitis A, and acute gastroenteritis. Maintaining proper hygiene, using clean drinking water, and following food safety standards are essential to prevent such risks.

Authorities yet to confirm the video

Despite the widespread circulation of the clip, there has been no official confirmation regarding the video's authenticity or whether the incident took place exactly as claimed. It also remains unclear when the footage was recorded and whether any action has been initiated against the individual seen in the video.

Until authorities verify the incident, the claims surrounding the viral footage should be treated with caution.