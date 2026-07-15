CBI Registers 3 Bribery Cases Against Defence Auditor Over Alleged Graft In Army Payments

The CBI has registered three additional bribery cases against a defence auditor following an investigation into alleged corruption in Army payment processing | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases against L.K. Meena, an auditor then posted at the Artillery/Army Aviation Centre (AAC), Nashik, for allegedly taking undue advantage from Army personnel by demanding money for the timely disbursement of genuine payments.

Probe Into Alleged Bribery

According to the CBI, it received reliable information that officials posted at the Pay and Accounts Office, Artillery/AAC, Nashik, in connivance with unknown officers posted at the Record Office of the Artillery Centre and Army Aviation Centre, Nashik, were obtaining undue advantage from Army personnel for the timely disbursement of genuine payments.

The agency also learnt that the officers and officials posted there were allegedly accepting bribes in their bank accounts and in the bank accounts of their acquaintances, family members and friends.

A joint surprise check was conducted in November 2024 at the office premises of the Artillery/AAC Division, Nashik, to verify the information by a team of CBI officers and officers nominated by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Pune.

Three More Cases Registered

Scrutiny of the mobile phone data of auditor L.K. Meena revealed alleged criminality on his part, following which a case was registered by the CBI against Meena in April 2025.

During the investigation of the case, an in-depth scrutiny of Meena's mobile phone was carried out, and incriminating suspicious chats were found between the accused, Lokesh Kumar Meena, and other persons.

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The suspicious chats and transactions found in Meena's mobile phone revealed that Meena and a few other Army personnel were allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, following which three more cases were recently registered by the CBI against Meena on charges of criminal conspiracy, bribery of a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt and illegal means or by exercising personal influence, obtaining undue advantage without consideration, abetment, and other offences.

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