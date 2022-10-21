Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022 - Here's how to Download

Agniveer Recruitment 2022 | (Representative image/Reuters)

About: Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022

Indian Army had invited applications for the recruitment of Agniveer in various regions over the country. After the completion of Online Registration process for the various zones Rally Schedule has been announced. As we all know this recruitment of Indian Army Agniveer is going to happen for the first time in the history of India, which will be valid only for 4 years. In such a situation, many questions related to this exam are going on in the mind of the candidates like what kind of questions will be asked in the exam, when will the Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2022 be held etc.

Important Dates:

Rally Date :

Muzaffarpur – 21 November 2022 to 04 December 2022

Gaya – 02 November to 15 November 2022

Katihar – 07 December to 20 December 2022

Exam Date – Rally Wise

Admit Card Release – Before Rally

Details: Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022

It is informed from the notification that Indian Army Agniveer Rallies rallies are about to start from the second week of August i.e. 10 August 2022. Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally Admit Card will be issued as per the date of rally. For instance, ARO Hisar (Haryana) Agniveer Recruitment Rally is going to start from 12th August for which the admit card can be downloaded from 4th August 2022 with the help of link provided below in the Important Link section. After the rally, the qualified candidates have to appear for the written examination for which the exam date & admit card will be updated soon.

Candidates have to be updated with the information regarding their Army Agniveer Exam Date / Admit Card 2022. The candidates need to provide their valid credentials for downloading their Admit Card and are suggested to reach the examination venue on/before time for pre examination formalities.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website www.https:/www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Instructions for Downloading the Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022 :

1. In order to download their Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022 candidates are required to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates need to provide their following details-:

Registration No. /Roll No.

DOB/Password

Captcha Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Indian Army Agniveer Rally Admit Card 2022 from the official site of the Indian Army.