Indian Air Force Extends Warm Greetings On Occasion Of 77th Republic Day

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, 2026. The Indian Air Force restated its commitment towards safeguarding the nation's skies with honour and courage through a post on X.

Tagging the Defence Minister of India (Rajnath Singh), the Official Account of Directorate of Public Relations, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Additional Directorate General of Public Information and Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at Naval Headquarters & DPR; the post stated, "The Indian Air Force extends warm greetings on the 77th Republic Day, 2026. Ever vigilant, the IAF remains infallible in resolve, impervious to challenges, and precise in action--steadfast in safeguarding the nation's skies and upholding the ideals of our Constitution with honour and courage. #RepublicDay2026".

On the 77th Republic Day, 30 tableaux are displayed, including India's military jointness. A veteran's tableau by the Indian Air Force is also a part of the display, paying tribute to the ex-servicemen. The Republic Day parade will begin at 9:30 am, with live coverage. The celebration will conclude with the flypast by the 29 Indian Air Force aircraft.

The Indian Air Force will take part in the Republic Day parade with its ceremonial marching contingent, Air Force band contingent, armed forces veteran Tableaux and the traditional flypast. The Indian Air Force contingent consists of four officers (one contingent commander and three supernumerary officers and 144 airmen. Syncing with the marching contingent would be a thrilling flypast by 02 Rafale, 02 Mig-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in 'Spearhead' formation.

This year, the Indian Air Force will primarily showcase the "Sindoor" formation during the Republic Day Parade, with fighter aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor taking to the skies in a symbolic display of air power. This Republic Day, Agniveers will also participate in the parade at Kartayapath as a part of the Indian Air Force Marching Band.

On Sunday, President Draupadi Murmu reinterating country's military capabilities, citing the Indian Airforce rediness. She said, "I had the opportunity to fly in the Sukhoi and Rafale fighter planes of the Indian Air Force. I saw the combat readiness of the Indian Air Force. Based on the strength of the Army, Air Force and Navy, people have complete trust in our defence preparedness".

