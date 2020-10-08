Indian Air Force Day 2020: India salutes Corona Warriors

India has been successfully fighting coronavirus with the help of COVID Warriors. IAF has been contributing towards the national effort to contain corona by supporting mobility of men and material both at International and Domestic level. More than 600 tons of medical supplies and large number of people have been airlifted including doctors, para-medics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs. IAF personnel will continue to contribute towards fight against corona. As a gratitude to all the Corona Warriors in India, IAF along with sister services saluted these brave warriors of India in its own unique way. The planned fly past of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force was to salute the brave COVID warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of corona virus pandemic.

In May, while the whole nation was under lockdown, a number of aircraft of Indian Air Force did a fly past over Delhi and NCR region. Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar flew over Rajpath, and orbited over Delhi.

The list of hospitals included AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referal.