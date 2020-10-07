Indian Air Force Day 2020: 10 interesting facts about IAF that will make you proud

No wonder the Indian Air Force is considered as one of the most formidable air forces in the world. It is the fourth largest air force in the world after USA, Russia, and China. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was formed under the Indian Air Force Act on October 8, 1932, and has over the years proved its mettle in various wartime and peacetime missions. On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, October 8, here are 10 interesting facts that will make you proud. Check them out.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was referred to as the Royal Indian Air Force from 1945 to 1950, after King George VI. The prefix ‘Royal’ was dropped in 1950 after India became a republic.

Indian Air Force’s motto ‘Nabha Sparsham Deeptham’, meaning ‘touch the sky with glory’, is taken from the eleventh chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

The IAF has over 60 air bases all over India, grouped into 7 commands. The Western Air Command is the largest with 16 air bases and the Central Air Command is the smallest with 7 air bases. The IAF also has a base outside India i.e. in Farkhor in Tajikistan. It is India’s first and only military base outside the country.

Since 1933 the IAF Roundel, logo on the IAF planes and flag, has changed four times.