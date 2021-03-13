'India will not tolerate Modi-Shah’s misrule anymore': Here's what Yashwant Sinha said after joining TMC ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata: Former BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.
“Though I have distanced myself from politics in 2018, since the country is going through an extraordinary time I was forced to join back politics,” mentioned Yashwant.
Slamming the BJP led central government, the former Union Minister claimed that the present BJP government only wants to conquer.
“The BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee was different from the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah only want to conquer the entire country. The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Banerjee. When I spoke to her today, she described the incident to me. This government can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata made me decide that I want to work beside her,” opined Yashwant.
Ahead of the joining, the senior politician held a closed door meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence.
Praising the TMC Supremo, the veteran politician said that Mamata Banerjee is a street fighter and is still a true leader.
“Mamata has always been a fighter and she is still a fighter. She offered to become a hostage when terrorists captured a plane and took it to Kandahar. She was ready to sacrifice her life in return for the lives of the hostages in the plane,” said Yashwant.
Claiming that the Trinamool Congress will return to power with ‘thumping majority, the former BJP leader said that West Bengal will give a message to Delhi that the central government will change in 2024.
“The message from West Bengal should go that the country will not tolerate Modi-Shah’s misrule anymore. This is a vital election for the future of this country. The path of change in Delhi in 2024 will go through West Bengal,” added Yashwant.
Notably, Yashwant joined TMC in the presence of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay.
