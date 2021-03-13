'India will not tolerate Modi-Shah’s misrule anymore': Here's what Yashwant Sinha said after joining TMC ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata: Former BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Though I have distanced myself from politics in 2018, since the country is going through an extraordinary time I was forced to join back politics,” mentioned Yashwant.

Slamming the BJP led central government, the former Union Minister claimed that the present BJP government only wants to conquer.

“The BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee was different from the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah only want to conquer the entire country. The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Banerjee. When I spoke to her today, she described the incident to me. This government can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata made me decide that I want to work beside her,” opined Yashwant.