Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC ahead of West Bengal polls

Former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has joined the Trinamool Congress. Updates shared by news agency ANI shows the former Finance Minister arriving at the TMC Bhawan in Kolkata and formally joining the party.

The move comes mere weeks before the state begins a multi-phased Assembly election. It is not clear whether Sinha will be contesting. A few days ago, the politician had dubbed the upcoming state elections a "battle for India".

"The voters in Bengal will vote for the future of India in this election," he had opined on Twitter.