India welcomes UK joining Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under maritime security pillar, says FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla

PM Modi and the British PM Boris Johnson participated in delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi, after which Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, 'India welcomes the UK joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under the maritime security pillar & agreed to cooperate closely in this region towards their shared commitment for maintaining an open, free and secure Indo-Pacific region.'

PM Modi and the British PM Boris Johnson witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom. The two leaders later held a joint press meeting after the discussions.

Both the leaders also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM Modi expressed deep concern over the situation & mounting humanitarian crisis. 'PM reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence & conveyed strong advocacy for a peaceful resolution of the situation', according to Foreign Secretary.

The discussions on the ongoing FTA negotiations also held between two countries. Both sides agreed to the corporation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, defense, added Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan.

This is the first visit of Boris Johnson in his capacity as the PM to India. Both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, trade, and jobs opportunities. Cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, space, and other technologies were also discussed, added Foreign Secretary.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:11 PM IST