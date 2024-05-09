India Weather Update May 9: IMD Forecasts Heatwave In These States As Rainfall & Storms Expected Across Regions

Mumbai Weather: Heatwave warning in city, AQI moderate at 102 | File

With April heat gradually subsiding across India, some regions are still impacted by the soaring temperatures. The country is facing temperatures ranging from 43°C to 46°C parts of west Rajasthan, with pockets of east Rajasthan experiencing similar heat; while Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra witnessing temperatures in the range of 40°C and 43°C, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Thursday bulletin stated.

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets over east Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch today, and over west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh for the coming two days.

Rainfall and storms

The IMD forecasts widespread to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds are expected across various regions. West Bengal and Sikkim will see such conditions from today to May 11, with isolated heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal on May 10. Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will also experience isolated heavy rainfall today, according to the IMD.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to have fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms over the next seven days. Hailstorms are predicted in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra today.

In southern states, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today through May 11, with Kerala and Mahe facing similar conditions on May 11. Scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms are also anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from today to May 12.

Other warnings and alerts

The IMD has issued a warning for dust storms/thunderstorms with gusty winds in east and west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, west Rajasthan, and east Rajasthan, as well as strong surface winds over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next five days.