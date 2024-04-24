India Weather Update: Heatwave To Persist In Several States; Northeast To Continue Receiving Rainfall

Representative Image

Heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and west Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest weather bulletin stated. The northeast will continue to experience rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty wind, according to the weather forecast agency.

Northeast India

Rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds (30-40 km/hr) are expected in Arunachal Pradesh. Scattered rain may occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from April 24 to 29. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh on April 24, 27, and 28.

West Bengal and Sikkim

Isolated rain, thundershowers and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between April 24 and 26.

Odisha

Isolated light rain, thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) are expected over Odisha on April 24. In Odisha, day temperatures may exceed 40°C between April 25 and 28, causing hot nights.

Northwest India

According to the IMD, a fresh weather disturbance is predicted over the northwest India on April 26, bringing light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, thunderstorms and lightning. There is a possibility of hail in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 26, and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 27 and 28.

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Isolated rain, thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) are predicted over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from April 26 to 28. Similar conditions may occur in East Rajasthan on April 26. There is a possibility of hail in Punjab and Haryana on 26 and 27 April.

West and south India

There is a strong wind trough from central Maharashtra to Kerala, causing isolated light rain, thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) over Central Maharashtra and Marathwada on 24 and 25 April. Kerala, Mahe, interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu may experience light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms on April 24.

Temperature updates and predictions

Maximum temperatures ranged between 42-44°C over Rayalaseema, as well as isolated parts of south coast Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and north Tamil Nadu. Temperatures in parts of Ganga-West Bengal and Sikkim were 3-5°C above normal.

Heatwave and warm nights

Heatwaves are likely to persist in Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha for the next five days. isolated parts of Tamil Nadu on 24 April, Konkan on 27 April, and interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, west Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh from 24 to 28 April. And there may be heat waves in Yanam.

Hot and humid weather

Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and coastal Karnataka are likely to experience hot and humid weather from April 24 to 28. Similar weather is likely to prevail over Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura from April 24 to 26.