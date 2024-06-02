India Weather Today: Southwest Monsoon Advances, Bringing Rain & Relief Across Regions

Representative Image | PTI

After an intense summer, the weather across India is predicted to mark significant activity as step into June. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more regions, bringing much-needed relief and a mix of weather phenomena across the country for the past four months. Over the next two days, tOver the next two days, the monsoon is expected to progress into central and southern parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and the Southwest Bay of Bengalhe monsoon is expected to progress into central and southern parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and the Southwest Bay of Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Northeast India: Rainfall & Thunderstorms

A cyclonic circulation over Arunachal Pradesh and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week, the IMD stated. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the coming five days. Manipur will experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 3 and 4.

Eastern & Central India: Scattered Rainfall

A trough from west Uttar Pradesh to west Assam is expected to influence the weather in the eastern parts of the country. Expect scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Konkan and Goa over the next five days, with Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada seeing similar conditions from June 2 to 6. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in south Odisha on June 2.

Southern India: Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds

A cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala and another over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with strong westerly winds along the Kerala coast, will result in fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the next week. Kerala and Mahe can expect isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next five days, while isolated heavy rainfall is forecasted for Tamil Nadu on June 2nd and 5th, North Interior Karnataka on June 2 and 3, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 2 and 4, and Telangana, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka on June 2.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Persistent Rainfall

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next week.

Northern and Northwestern India: Light Rainfall & Duststorms

A Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan will bring isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next five days. Light rainfall with similar conditions is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with duststorms likely in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat on June 2.

Temperature Observations & Heat Wave Alerts

Recent observations show a significant drop in maximum temperatures in Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh by up to 3°C, and in East Uttar Pradesh by up to 4°C. However, temperatures between 45-46°C persist in isolated pockets of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and West Jharkhand. Heat wave conditions are expected in parts of Punjab and Haryana on June 2, and in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Rajasthan over the next few days. Warm nights are likely in Punjab, Haryana, and East Madhya Pradesh on June 2, while hot and humid conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of Konkan & Goa and Odisha over the next few days.