India Weather Today: North & Central States Scorch Under Severe Heatwave, IMD Predicts Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Today

North India is currently grappling with an severe heatwave, with temperatures swaying between 46°C and 50°C in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. This blistering heat is above normal by 3°C to 6°C, according. However, good news is on the horizon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast on Thursday that conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala today, May 30.

IMD says the severe heatwave conditions prevailing over Northwest and Central India are likely to subside gradually. @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/AemERrckEv — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 30, 2024

Heatwave forecast for today

As the mercury remains high, heatwave conditions are predicted to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Rajasthan today, with a gradual reduction expected thereafter. Northwest and central India are also likely to see a decrease in heatwave conditions starting from today. However, isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will still face heatwave conditions on May 31 and June 1, the IMD said. East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh will also experience severe heat today, with relief expected in the coming days.

Konkan and Goa will continue to endure hot and humid weather today and tomorrow (May 31), while warm night conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh tonight.

Favourable conditions for onset of monsoon

However, expect some respite from the hot weather as the IMD forecast seemed positive about favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon over Kerala today. The monsoon is likely to advance into several regions, including parts of the south Arabian Sea, including sections of the Lakshadweep. It is also expected to spread into the southwest and central Bay of Bengal, the northeast Bay of Bengal, and parts of the northeastern states.

Adding to this, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is set to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week, the IMD has predicted. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also anticipated in these areas over the next five days.

Strong winds and thunderstorms

Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha can expect isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds from today to June 3. Those on the the Kerala coast, keep your umbrellas ready and brace yourselves for strong westerly winds and fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the next seven days.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience isolated light rainfall and thunderstorms from today to June 3. Similar conditions have been forecasted in Jammu and Kashmir today and tomorrow (May 31).

Other regions are experiencing varied weather phenomena. Gujarat will witness strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h today and tomorrow (May 31). Rajasthan should brace for dust storms from today to June 3.

As the heatwave gradually subsides and the monsoon advances, relief from the extreme temperatures is on the way, promising cooler days and much-needed rainfall across various regions of the country.