India Weather May 14 Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall In These States; South India Braces For Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather bulletin on Tuesday forecasting rainfall across some states in the country. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are predicted to receive rainfall

Light to moderate rain is expected over the next few days, along with some thunder and breezy winds. In Gujarat, there could be some thunder and gusty winds on May 14, but nothing too severe, according to the IMD. In Madhya Pradesh, watch out for isolated hailstorms on May 14.

VIDEO | Dust storms and light rainfall lash parts of Gujarat. Visuals from Anand, near Ahmedabad.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/MkZVwairNR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2024

Moving to Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Odisha, expect scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunder over the next week. On May 14, Bihar and Jharkhand might also see some rain.

Weather forecast for south India

Down south in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Karnataka, rain and thunder are likely over the next week. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema might also see some rain, with isolated heavy rainfall possible in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka.

@praddy06

There was a Heavy rain Yesterday at 8 clock in the near by areas of Elumalai, Soolapuram, M.Kallupatti and Usilampatti- Madurai District ( 625535) #rains #TamilNadu #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/B1cxiPSmIy — MANASSEH V (@ManojSangeethaM) May 13, 2024

In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura might see scattered rain and thunder on May 14, increasing to more widespread rainfall from May 15 to 18.

If you are in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Rajasthan today, expect some isolated rain on May 14. Rajasthan might even have some thunder and gusty winds.

Rajasthan: Banswara district heavy rainfall brought relief from the intense heat and humidity, making the weather pleasant pic.twitter.com/zpWFT0ooyP — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2024

Hot weather conditions in other states

In contrast, temperatures will be heating up in west Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, east Rajasthan, south Haryana, east Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar from May 15 to 18. In Saurashtra and Kutch, expect hot and humid weather for the next five days.