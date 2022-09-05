India-UK partnership will be further strengthened: PM Modi congratulates Liz Truss for her victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss after she was announced the victor of the contest for the Conservative Party leader, defeating former Chancelllor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and paving the way for her to become the next Prime Minister.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)