India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals; To Open New Consulate In Rangpur

New Delhi: India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after the meeting between the two delegations here in the national capital on Saturday.

India will also open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh to facilitate services for people in the north-west region of the country.

The two Prime Ministers addressed the media after meeting at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

PM Modi emphasised the two leaders have met several times in last one year, adding that this visit is special because PM Sheikh Hasina is India's first state guest in the third tenure of the NDA government.

"In the last one year, we have met 10 times, but today's meeting is special because PM Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year," PM Modi said at the press statement.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina issue a joint press statement.



PM Modi says, "...Though in the last 1 year, we have met 10 times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first State Guest in our third tenure."

"India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh," he further said.

PM Modi On Clash Between Of India & Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

Ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and Bangladesh today, PM Modi also gave best wishes to both teams.

"I also give my best wishes to both India and Bangladesh cricket teams for today's match," he said.

On the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match today, PM Narendra Modi says, "I wish both the teams all the best for the Cricket World Cup match...Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh..."

Prime Minister Modi further said that India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian Rupees. He also highlighted the electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid.

He added the two countries have decided to start talks at the technical level for the renewal of the Ganga River treaty. A technical team will also travel to Bangladesh to review the protection and management of the Teesta River in Bangladesh.

"The sixth rail link between India and Bangladesh has started between Jakhoda and Agartala has started. Cargo services have been started for our north-eastern states with the Khulna-Mongla Port... Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed," PM Modi said.

Addressing the press meet with PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.

He added, "The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid has become an example of regional cooperation."

PM Modi further said that the two nations have developed a futuristic vision for our cooperation in new sectors, adding that the agreements on green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space will benefit the youths of both countries.

PM Modi On 'Connectivity, Commerce, Collaboration'

Emphasizing the focus on 'Connectivity, Commerce, Collaboration', he said the two sides are ready to initiate talks on CEPA to bolster economic ties between the two countries.

He said the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Satellite will give new heights to India-Bangladesh relationship.

"Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Satellite will give new heights to our relationship. Connectivity, Commerce, and Collaboration have been our focus. In the last 10 years, we have restored the connectivity that existed before 1965. We will now focus on digital and energy connectivity even more. This will speed up the economies of both countries," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Both sides are ready to initiate talks on CEPA to take our economic ties to new heights...54 rivers connect India and Bangladesh - we have cooperated over flood management, early warning, and drinking water projects."

The two leaders held bilateral meeting earlier today. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day state visit in India.