International Yoga Day 2024: 7 Effective Poses Performed By PM Narendra Modi

By: Sunanda Singh | June 21, 2024
Yoga is a physical and mental exercise that helps to maintain a healthy body and mind. The Indian origianted ancient practices has been observed by United Nations in 2014 as Yoga Day and the iniative was taken by PM Modi. Look at some of the asanas performed by PM Modi on International Yoga Day.
Uttanpadasana Pose is one of the best excercises for legs. It helps strengthen your core muscles, leg muscles and pelvic floor.
Anulom Vilom is an alternative nostril practice and is considered one of the best exercises for Lungs. The practice of inhalation and exhalation keeps your heart and lungs in good function.
Uttana Mandukasana, also known as Frog posture. The pose is beneficial for asthma, arthritis and neck-related problems.
Baddha Konasana, also known as Butterfly Pose, is the best pose for hip flexibility. The pose is also beneficial for Women because it reduces the PCOS Symptoms.
Ustrasana or Camel Pose is one of the best exercises for strengthening the spine. The asana helps to improve blood circulation and diabetes.
Balasana or child pose helps to stretch your body and relax your thighs, hips and ankles muscles.
Neck Rotation is another beneficial exercise for the neck and throat. The rotation of your neck in a clockwise and anticlockwise direction helps to relieve tension in your neck, back and shoulders.
