West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Seeking Postponement Of New Criminal Laws

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to postpone the implementation of three new criminal laws.

“If you kindly recall, on the 20th of December last year, the outgoing Government of yours had passed these three critical Bills unilaterally, and with absolutely no debate. That day, almost one hundred members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total 146 MPs of the both Houses were thrown out of the Parliament. The Bills were passed in an authoritarian manner in that dark hour of democracy. Matter deserves review now. Indeed, I urge your esteemed office now to consider at least a deferment of the implementation date. Reasons are two-fold: ethical, and practical,” read the letter.

Mamata also urged the Prime Minister to place the new laws before the newly elected Parliament for fresh deliberation and scrutiny.

“Given the wide-ranging reservations expressed in the public domain regarding the hurriedly passed new laws, fresh Parliamentary review of these attempts would demonstrate a commitment to democratic principles and foster greater transparency and accountability in the legislative process. This approach would afford the newly elected people’s representatives the opportunity to thoroughly examine the proposed laws,” further read the letter.

Notably, the three laws which the Chief Minister referred to are The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNA) 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, and The Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.