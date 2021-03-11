India to include people above 50 years in next phase of COVID-19 vaccination

India will include people above 50 years of age in the next phase of COVID-19 public immunisation drive, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to the leading daily's report, the priority list drawn by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) recommended that after healthcare and frontline workers, the next in line were those above 50 years of age, and those with comorbidities.

A senior government official told the Hindustan Times that the groups were demarcated in the beginning and are now being covered gradually. Vaccinating the entire population of 1.3 billion people simultaneously is not feasible, hence, the government has had to prioritise, he added.

The official also said that government healthcare and frontline workers were placed as the top priority as this category was at maximum risk of the virus. And now extending the drive for the general population, the age group has been further sub-divided.