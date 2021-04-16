India to experience normal monsoon this year, says IMD



El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is one of the many large-scale features that influence the Indian summer monsoon. Though there are no direct established links between the El Nino, which is the abnormal warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the monsoon, it has been observed that rainfall during El Nino years remains subdued. Likewise, La Nina, the opposite of El Nino, is known to favour the Indian summer monsoon. Closer home, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is another ocean phenomenon factored in at the time of issuing monsoon forecasts.



According to Skymet, the LPA refers to the average all-India monsoon rainfall of 88 cm, which is a 50-year mean. “The monsoon that concluded in 2020 was unique in that, with monsoon 2019, it was only the third time in a century that India saw back-to-back years of above-normal rainfall, which is defined as rainfall that’s 5 per cent above normal (105 per cent),” the private weather agency stated.



Starting this season, the IMD will use the guidance of Multi-Model Ensemble, that is, consider collective inputs gathered from multiple weather models. Since 2017, the IMD has been also using a high-resolution dynamical global Climate Forecasting System, developed under the Monsoon Mission of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

