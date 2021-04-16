IMD's monsoon forecast, Citigroup’s retreat, and major setback to COVID-19 vaccination drive: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 16, 2021

MET Forecasts Normal Monsoon

As per the India Meteorological Department, India's South West Monsoon for 2021 is expected to be normal at 98% of the long-period average. A range of 96-104 % of the long-period average is considered as the normal monsoon.

The agency further predicted that, during the initial parts of the season, Northwestern states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Eastern parts of the country are expected to witness some scarcity.

In its current estimate, MET has expressed a 61% probability of normal or above-normal rainfall this year. It will issue the stage two forecast in late May.

This will be the first normal monsoon in three years if this forecast comes true. The country has witnessed two above-average monsoon rainfall in the last two years.

A positive monsoon augurs well for the people who are dependent on agriculture for livelihood. Higher farm income boosts overall demand and business sentiment. This is welcome news for an economy that is currently facing a reduced level of activities.