VIDEO: India Summons US Diplomat Day After Washington’s Remarks Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

In a major development, India, on Wednesday, summoned a senior US diplomat after Washington’s remarks over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

As per reports, the Ministery of External Affaris in Delhi summoned the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena and the meeting is said to have lasted for 40 minutes.

India strongly objects to remarks of US State Department

Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that in diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others.

“We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents. India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” the ministry said.

This comes two days after State Department spokesperson said that the US is closely following reports of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process. "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the US official had said.