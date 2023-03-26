India summons high commissioner of Canada over protest by Khalistan supporters; seeks explanation for 'security breach' | Pixabay

India lodged a strong protest with Canada and summoned the high commissioner of Canada on Saturday owing to the actions of the separatist and extremist elements against India's diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week.

"The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," a recent press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement read.

"It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," the statement added.

Event scheduled for the Indian envoy to Canada had to be cancelled due to Khalistani protests

An event scheduled for the Indian envoy to Canada in British Columbia province on Sunday had to be cancelled due to security concerns following a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event was held at the Taj Park Convention Centre Surrey to commemorate Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma's first visit to the west coast.

The event was eventually cancelled due to security concerns, according to Global News, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network.

Protesters also assaulted Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was covering the protest.

(With PTI inputs)