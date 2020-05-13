India submits additional proof against fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi in money laundering case

The ruling means a delay to the timetable of the extradition case, with closing submissions on the prima facie case against Modi now moved to a second hearing already scheduled in the two-part case - planned for five days from September 7.

The hearing this week, initially scheduled to end on Friday, is now likely to conclude on Thursday after a final witness is produced by Modi's lawyers.

"The presentation of evidence in this case, which is voluminous, is not in the clearest of forms. I hope the government of India considers this carefully when preparing for the second hearing," the judge added, in reference to the very large bundles that make up the CBI and ED case.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing in court on behalf of the Indian authorities, had said that while it was not necessary for the judge to see the new evidence, the documents "help clarify matters" and "back up what is already said" on the charge against Modi of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) by deceitfully obtaining letters of undertaking (LoUs), or bank guarantees, and then laundering the proceeds through a complex set of worldwide transactions using dummy companies.