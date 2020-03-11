The uber-rich jinx? What do Rana Kapoor, Nirav Modi and Jyotiraditya Scindia have in common?

Worli-based Samudra Mahal is in the news. While we know that it's home to both Nirav Modi and YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor, a Mumbai Mirror report on Wednesday said that the high-rise that is home to the city's uber-rich has one more resident: former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia owns a duplex as well.

But the big question on everyone's mind is this: is Samudra Mahal jinxed? Nirav Modi, who is wanted by the ED, has absconded; Kapoor was arrested after the YES Bank crisis; and on Tuesday, Scindia quit the Congress. In the final case, the Grand Old Party may consider the building jinxed. For the BJP, it may be a blessing. However, both parties may agree that the building may be jinxed in the Modi and Kapoor case.

Notably, Scindia (49) resigned from the primary membership of the party to join the BJP. More important, 22 MLAs who support Scindia, too, have walked out, reducing the government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority.

Instead of his induction in the BJP at the party headquarters on Sunday, the BJP decided that he should join the party formally in Bhopal on Thursday, along with the MLAs who resigned with him.