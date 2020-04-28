From Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems to Jatin Mehta's Winsome diamonds: RBI writes off loans worth Rs 14,860 cr of these top Indian businessmen

Indian banks have technically written off a staggering amount of Rs 68,607 crore due from 50 top wilful defaulters, including absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi, according to a reply under RTI from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Prominent RTI activist Saket Gokhale had filed an RTI query with the RBI seeking details of the 50 top wilful defaulters and their current loan status till February 16.

Disclosing what the government didn't, the RBI's Central Public Information Officer Abhay Kumar provided the replies on Saturday (April 24), with several startling revelations in the 'diamond-studded list', said Gokhale.

The RBI said that this amount Rs 68,607 crore comprising outstanding and the amounts are technically/prudentially written off till September 30, 2019.

Well, six among the 50 top wilful defaulters are connected with the glittering diamond and/or gold jewellery industries.

The central bank wrote off loans worth of Rs 14, 860 crore, cumulatively, of the top Indian diamantaires in the industry.

The list includes Choksi's scam-hit company, Gitanjali Gems Limited, which owed Rs.5,492 crore, besides other group companies, Gili India Ltd and Nakshatra Brands Ltd, which had taken loans of Rs 1,447 crore and Rs 1,109 crore, respectively.

The next on the list in the Rs 4,000-crore bracket is absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta's Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery owing Rs 4,076 crore and which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for various bank frands.

Harish R. Mehta's Ahmedabad-based Forever Precious Jewellery & Diamonds Pvt. Ltd 's loans worth Rs 1962 crore were also written off by the central bank.

Further, RBI also wrote off loans worth Rs 774 crore by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House limited.