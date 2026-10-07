India Slams OIC At UN Over Jammu & Kashmir Remarks, Says It 'Cannot Distinguish Between Victim & Perpetrator' | ANI

India has strongly rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi’s actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, saying the grouping is “unable to distinguish between the victim and perpetrator”.

Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb delivered India’s national statement at the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee on ‘Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism’ on Tuesday.

Deb is part of a visiting delegation of 15 MPs who arrived for a UN familiarisation week and will participate in various engagements during the visit.

India Rejects OIC Remarks On Jammu And Kashmir

Responding to the OIC statement referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Deb said, “I also address now the statement delivered by the chair of the OIC on India's focused and measured actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed.”

Watch: At the UN General Assembly, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb says, "...I now respond to the statement made by the OIC Chair regarding India's focused and measured action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. It is unfortunate that the speaker is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction and cannot differentiate between the victim and the perpetrator..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

He said it was “regrettable that those delivering the statement” are “unable to separate fact from fiction and distinguish between victim and perpetrator”.

Deb asserted that India retains the right to defend its people against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and warned that there would be consequences for indulging in terrorism.

Rejecting the OIC’s “unwarranted reference” to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “The OIC chair would do better to focus on Pakistan's illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible. Such willful blindness only speaks of bigotry and intolerance.”

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witnessed protests for several months over 12 contentious refugee seats, triggering a crackdown by security forces and allegations of rigging in the recently held elections to the so-called legislative assembly.

Saudi Arabia delivered the statement on behalf of the OIC at the UNGA Sixth Committee, which deals with legal issues. The statement referred to the “military escalation in Southeast Asia” and “unjustified strikes” carried “on multiple locations in Pakistan”, without mentioning India. It also referred to UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Deb Cites Pahalgam Terror Attack, Operation Sindoor

In May 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

The attack was perpetrated by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Deb said India knows from “bitter experience” that terrorism is not merely a theoretical threat but a “persistent and daily reality”.

“For decades, our people have suffered from cross-border terrorism,” he said, adding that the Pahalgam attack again demonstrated the devastating human cost of terrorism.

“The Pahalgam terror attack was a calculated assault on our sovereignty, planned and executed by networks that continue to enjoy state patronage, safe havens, and material and logistical support from across our western border,” Deb said.

‘No Distinction Between Good And Bad Terrorism’

Deb said terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, remains one of the gravest threats to humanity and has implications for international peace and security, economic progress, democratic order and human rights.

“It attacks the most fundamental human right of every human being - the right to life. Terrorism is antithetical to the values of the UN. There can be no justification whatsoever for deliberately targeting civilians. There is no distinction between good and bad terrorism,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks, Deb said India considers even one terrorist attack or one life lost as one too many and views terrorist attacks as attacks against humanity.

He also said terrorist organisations are increasingly exploiting emerging technologies for recruitment, radicalisation, propaganda, operational planning and terrorist financing.

“Their anonymity, global reach and speed enable them to evade law enforcement and increasingly target vulnerable youth,” he said.

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India Calls For Early Conclusion Of Global Terror Convention

India also highlighted what it described as “a key gap” in global counterterrorism efforts: the absence of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), despite India circulating a draft in 1996.

“India reiterates that an early conclusion of the CCIT would strengthen the international legal framework to comprehensively counter terrorism,” Deb said.

He told the committee that the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit last month, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and described all acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable.