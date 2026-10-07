Jammu & Kashmir: CBI Arrests Fireman Red-Handed While Allegedly Accepting ₹15,000 Bribe For Hotel NOC In Katra | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Fireman, O/o Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on 06.10.2026 against the said accused based on a complaint, wherein it was alleged that the accused Fireman demanded a bribe of Rs.40,000 from the complainant for processing and issuance of the Fire & Emergency Services NOC for his hotel at Katra. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap on 06.10.2026 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

Investigation in the case is continuing.

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