Jammu And Kashmir: ‘Electoral Process Must Be Protected Or Democracy Will Be At Risk,’ Says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti | VIDEO

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti raised concerns over electoral-roll decisions and reported differences within the Election Commission | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 23, 2026: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday warned that India could come to resemble a “banana republic” if the electoral process continued to be undermined, as she reacted to reports that two Election Commissioners had repeatedly objected to decisions of the poll panel.

Responding to a question about reports that the two commissioners had raised objections 14 times, Mufti said India and Pakistan appeared to be competing over “who can harm their own country the most”. Her remarks came amid reports of differences within the Election Commission of India over electoral roll-related decisions.

VIDEO | Srinagar: On Election Commission-SIR row, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “I feel that these two sibling states, India and Pakistan, are trying to undermine each other, competing with each other over who can cause more harm to their own people and to their own country. Our… pic.twitter.com/1Nteb36Jgv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2026

Fundamentals Of Democracy At Stake

Mufti said India was regarded as the world’s largest democracy and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the country as the “mother of democracy” during his visits abroad.

“But today, they are trying to subvert the very fundamentals of Indian democracy, which is the electoral process, by fudging the electoral rolls, which the two Election Commissioners have pointed out,” she said.

The PDP chief alleged that if the deletion and addition of names on electoral rolls continued at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India could eventually resemble a “banana republic”, The New Indian Express reports.

Her remarks underline the political concerns surrounding the integrity of electoral rolls, with the reported objections within the Election Commission adding another layer to the debate over how the electoral process is being managed. The Election Commission, however, has said its decisions on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were unanimous.

Objections A Silver Lining

Mufti described the reported objections by the two Election Commissioners as a “silver lining”, praising their “courage and integrity” in questioning those in power.

“We still have people like two Election Commissioners, who have the courage and integrity to question the people in power. I don’t want to take their name at this point. I don’t know what trouble they are going to go through… they may have to face ED and Income Tax raids,” she said.

The reported dissent assumes significance because it concerns the electoral process, an institution at the heart of representative democracy. At the same time, Mufti’s allegations about electoral rolls and possible action against the commissioners remain her claims, rather than established findings.

Pakistan Also Faces Mufti’s Criticism

Turning to Pakistan, Mufti criticised the country over its treatment of dissent, contrasting its international role with what she described as repression at home.

“Look at Pakistan, which goes around the world as a peacemaker and as a mediator of peace while crushing dissent within its country with an iron hand,” she said.

Mufti referred to the detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters, saying they were unarmed and peacefully protesting in support of their brother.

“What does it say? You are going around the world as a peacemaker, and you are detaining women who have no weapons in their hands,” she said.

Mufti said it was unfortunate that there were no voices within Pakistan’s establishment questioning what she called the arbitrary detention of Khan’s sister.

“It’s a very, very sorry state of affairs,” she said.

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