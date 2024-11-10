 India Signs Agreement To Establish BIMSTEC Energy Centre In Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Signs Agreement To Establish BIMSTEC Energy Centre In Bengaluru

India Signs Agreement To Establish BIMSTEC Energy Centre In Bengaluru

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization that was established on June 6, 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
X @ Randhir Jaiswal

Bengaluru: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Secretary General Indramani Pandey signed an agreement to establish the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Saturday that the agreement aims to strengthen inter-grid connectivity across the region.

Tweet Of Randhir Jaiswal, The Spokesperson For The Ministry Of External Affairs

"Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder and BIMSTEC Secretary General. Indramani Pandey signed Host Country Agreement for establishing BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, paving the way towards strengthened energy cooperation including inter-grid connectivity in the region," Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui
PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui
REET 2024: Exam Date Announced, Registration To Begin On December 1; Check Details & Exam Pattern
REET 2024: Exam Date Announced, Registration To Begin On December 1; Check Details & Exam Pattern
Realtor Gaurav Gupta Reveals House Helps In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates Of ₹1000 Per Month For Cleaning Utensils; X Post Goes Viral
Realtor Gaurav Gupta Reveals House Helps In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates Of ₹1000 Per Month For Cleaning Utensils; X Post Goes Viral
Punjab Police Arrest Two Key Operatives Of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla In Faridkot Murder; 2 Sophisticated Weapons Recovered
Punjab Police Arrest Two Key Operatives Of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla In Faridkot Murder; 2 Sophisticated Weapons Recovered
Read Also
Australia Today Issues Statement After Canadian Govt Blocks S Jaishankar's Press Conference: 'We...
article-image

Earlier on Tuesday, Pandey participated at the Second Edition of Raisina Down Under in Canberra, Australia.

BIMSTEC in its statement said, "Raisina Down Under 2024: Secretary General Indramani Pandey highlighted the importance of BIMSTEC for sustainable and inclusive development and proposed a platform for dialogue in the Indo-Pacific."

EAM Jaishankar Reiterates India's Dedication To Strengthening Ties With BIMSTEC

Earlier on September 28, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's dedication to strengthening ties with BIMSTEC during a meeting of foreign ministers. He said that this commitment aligns with India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Act East Policy.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the BIMSTEC informal Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York, in preparation for the BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit."

Read Also
'BRICS Is A Statement Of How Profoundly World Order Is Changing,' Says External Affairs Minister Dr...
article-image

The EAM further said that the meeting focused on improving maritime and digital connectivity. He said, "Took stock of our close cooperation in health, food security, trade, investment, economy and energy. Focused on improving physical, maritime and digital connectivity across the region. Explored opportunities for capacity building, skill development and improving people-to-people ties. Development of BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence is a collective resolve. Reaffirmed India's commitment for wider engagement with BIMSTEC in line with Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR and Act East Policy."

About BIMSTEC

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organization that was established on June 6, 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui

PM Modi To Visit Bihar On November 13 & 15 To Attend Separate Events In Darbhanga & Jamui

Punjab Police Arrest Two Key Operatives Of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla In Faridkot Murder; 2...

Punjab Police Arrest Two Key Operatives Of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla In Faridkot Murder; 2...

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Slams AAP Over Rising Pollution In Delhi, Calls National Capital...

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Slams AAP Over Rising Pollution In Delhi, Calls National Capital...

West Bengal: Kolkata Police Special Task Force Arrests 53-Year-Old Man For Possessing Firearms

West Bengal: Kolkata Police Special Task Force Arrests 53-Year-Old Man For Possessing Firearms

'Govt Will Not Tolerate Any Unrest In Name Of Religion,' Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

'Govt Will Not Tolerate Any Unrest In Name Of Religion,' Says Tripura CM Manik Saha