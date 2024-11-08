Australia Today Issues Statement After Canadian Govt Blocks S Jaishankar's Press Conference: 'We Remain Steadfast In Our Mission'

The Australian news outlet Australia Today issued a statement on Friday saying, "We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles," after the Canadian government blocked its social media platforms following its broadcast of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

During the press conference S Jaishankar made strong remarks on India-Canada standoff saying that Khalistani extremist are being givern political space in Canada.

India reacted sharply to Canada's move to block Australian outlet for airing S Jaishankar's press conference. External Affairs Ministry noted that the incident highlights the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech.

Statement from The Australia Today:

We at @TheAusToday would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every #news outlet, #journalist, and #supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister… pic.twitter.com/53UTd5Le19 — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) November 7, 2024

The Australian news outlet Australia Today issued a statement in a social media post, expressing gratitude towards those who raised their voices for press freedom.

Australia Today stated that the recent actions by the Canadian government "have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism."

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, the Managing Editor of Australia Today, said, "Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about press freedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference. We deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by our community and their commitment to upholding the freedom of information and the right of audiences to access diverse perspectives."

"We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a #freepress, and we will continue to strive for #transparency, accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter," he added.

"We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive media landscape."