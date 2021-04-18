India sets new single-day COVID-19 case record as over 2.61 lakh individuals test positive in last 24 hours

India appears to be setting a new record every day when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last four days, the single day case tally has reached dizzying heights, repeatedly breaching the two lakh mark. Data from the Health Ministry on Sunday morning indicated that in the last 24 hours, a whopping 2,61,500 new cases had been reported. At the same time, there were 1,38,423 discharges and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday morning, India's total active caseload has crossed 18.01 lakh. Maharashtra continues to lead the charts.

At the same time, India continues to ramp up its inoculation drive. As of Sunday morning, a total of 12,26,22,590 vaccines have been administered.