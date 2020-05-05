India sends three naval ships to evacuate citizens stranded in Maldives and UAE

The official further added that INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. "Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries," they said.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night. While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday announced that two special flights will operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic.

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said on Monday. The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back, it added.