India sees rise in COVID-19 infections, records 9,629 fresh cases, 29 deaths

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in India has increased, with 9,629 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has risen to 5,31,398 according to Health Ministry data, with 29 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Six of the 29 deaths were reported in Delhi, three in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan, two in Haryana, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Odisha, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

Active cases

The total number of active cases was 61,013. The active caseload accounts for 0.14% of all COVID-19 cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 11,967 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who recovered from the disease to 4,43,23,045.