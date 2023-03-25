 India sees highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; 1590 new cases registered
The number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Representative Image |

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of 6 cases, 3 were reported in Maharashtra

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities, with three being reported from Maharashtra and one each being recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 per cent. With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.

National recovery rate for Covid-19 is 98.79%

Active cases, which number 8,601, account for 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. As many as 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country, the ministry said.

