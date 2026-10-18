India Sees Growing Openness To Pet Adoption, But Medical History And Household Compatibility Remain Hurdles

Former chairperson of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata's pet, Goa, a former street dog, at a pet blessings last week | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: One in four pet parents who have never adopted an animal are willing to consider giving a rescued pet a home, pointing to growing openness towards adoption. However, concerns about an animal’s medical history, behaviour and ability to adjust to a new home continue to deter prospective adopters, a survey has found.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the findings, saying that rescued animals are often overlooked by people seeking pets, particularly those who prefer specific breeds. They believe that better guidance and support could encourage more families to adopt rather than buy pets.

The Mars Global Adoption Survey, released ahead of the 2026 Mars Global Adoption Weekend, builds on the company’s 2023 State of Pet Homelessness survey, which estimated that 69.3 million former pets in India were homeless.

Christine Saldanha, a Bandra resident and former pet parent, said she found it distressing that people abandoned animals after buying them from breeders.

“People with a lot of money buy puppies of fancy breeds. When the animals become adults or develop problems, they abandon them at Chowpatty. I feel strongly about adopting abandoned pets,” she said.

The latest survey, which involved 2,000 respondents in India, found that 25% of pet parents who had not adopted were open to considering adoption in the future, provided they received the right guidance and support.

Among those considering adoption, 34% expressed concern about an animal’s medical history, while 23% wanted to know more about its behavioural background. Another 27% were concerned about whether the animal would be compatible with their household. The survey also highlighted the importance of nutritional guidance during the transition from a shelter to a new home.

Manish Syag of Mars Pet Nutrition said adoption was one of the most effective ways to provide animals with safety and a home.

“Our research shows encouraging momentum for adoption in India, with 56% of respondents having had a shelter or rescue adoption experience, compared with 42% globally,” he said.

Dhiraj Tejawani, CEO of Youth Organisation In Defence Of Animals (YODA), Mumbai, said the organisation was collaborating with Mars for its Global Adoption Weekend 2026 initiative, ‘Clearing the Path’.

“The collaboration is about more than finding homes. It is about encouraging people and families to embrace rescued pets that are often overlooked and understand the lifelong commitment involved in pet parenting. Questions about pets’ health, behaviour and adjustment to a new home are natural, and adequate advice can help families navigate these concerns with greater confidence,” he said.

Syag said creating a better world for pets required sustained action on animal welfare, responsible pet ownership and the communities in which people and animals live.

Saldanha said responsibility towards abandoned animals should extend to housing societies and those who feed strays. Recalling how she took in a dog named Foxy after it became blind in its later years, she said she could not leave the animal on dangerous roads.

“I think every housing society should adopt a stray or rescued animal,” she said.

To encourage adoption, Mars is launching an online Adoption Hub offering expert-backed advice from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute and practical resources to support prospective adopters before and after bringing a pet home.

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