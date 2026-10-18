Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Pandal Stampede: Kolkata Police Cancel VIP Passes, Tighten Security & Crowd Control At Puja Pandals | ANI

Kolkata: A day after 19 people were killed in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, the city police on Sunday issued several instructions for police personnel and puja organisers for the remainder of puja days.

The major instruction among them is that all VIP passes to visit the pandals have been cancelled.

It has been instructed that no food stalls of any kind can be kept at the entry and exit points of such pavilions.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has issued a set of instructions to all police stations in Kolkata in this regard.

Through this directive, it will be possible to maintain continuous smooth communication between the police and the security personnel and the pandal authorities.

The Police Commissioner has said in his instructions that from now on the control of the public address system will be in the hands of the police.

Apart from this, there will be not only volunteers in the pandals, but at least one Police Constable as well.

Apart from this, the entry and exit points of the pandals will have to be kept empty.

It has been told in this directive that it is also necessary to check whether there is adequate lighting inside the pandal and the entry and exit points of the pandal.

Apart from this, all the Inspectors of Kolkata Police will have Manpack radio set through which it will be possible to maintain constant communication with the Puja committee.

The police on Sunday arrested seven people, including organisers, in connection with the stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives.

A large number of devotees were injured following a stampede at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata as an excessive crowd flocked into the pandal arena to catch a glimpse of the idols.

Tension broke out among visitors at the Puja pandal after a portion of the exit gate structure collapsed.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and two other state hospitals.

Nearly 17 people were declared brought dead at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while 25 injured were admitted for treatment.

Out of them, the condition of one is said to be critical.

The death toll reached 19 on Sunday.

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