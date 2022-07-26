India sees drop in COVID-19 cases with 14,830 fresh cases, 36 fatalities in last 24 hours

India logged 14,830 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 4,38,88,755. The active cases has increased to 1,52,200, the Union Health Ministry data said.

The 36 new fatalities were reported on Monday, taking the total death tally to 5,26,033, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the country's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.45 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Monday, July 25 recorded 785 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,534. Besides, six COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,068.

937 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,72,444. The recovery rate in the state is 97.98%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Out of 8,29,36,088 laboratory samples 80,35,046 have been tested positive (09.69%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 263 new cases.