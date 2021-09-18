India reports 35,662 COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 35,662 fresh COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning also indicates that 33,798 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now risen marginally to stand at 3.4 lakh.



Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:22 AM IST