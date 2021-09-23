India reports 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of almost 5,000 since Wednesday, slight dip in toll

India reported 31,923 new COVID-19 cases, 31,990 recoveries, and 282 deaths in the last 24 hours. There is an increase of almost 5,000 in the number of fresh cases as compared to the number on Wednesday. But the number of deaths has seen a slight dip. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning also indicated that the total number of active cases stands at 3,01,604, which is the lowest in 187 days. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,28,15,731. The total number of deaths so far stands at 4,46,050.

Out of the 31,923 new COVID cases & 282 deaths reported in the country, Kerala reported 19,675 new infections & 142 deaths yesterday.

With 71,38,205 vaccination in the past 24 hours the total number of shots given in the country stands at 83,39,90,049.

More details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:51 AM IST