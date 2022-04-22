India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths in last 24 hours

Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India recorded 2,451 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 14,241 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:16 AM IST