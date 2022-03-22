India reports 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Continuing with the declining trend of COVID-19 cases, India logged 1,581 new cases on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 cases had dropped below the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 1,761 fresh infections detected across the country.

As per Union health ministry data, India's active caseload currently stands at 23,913. It accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,543 with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:18 AM IST