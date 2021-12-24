India records 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs; here's state-wise count of the new COVID-19 variant

India has recorded 358 cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in in 17 States and UTs, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Out of the 358, 114 patients have recovered, it added.

Here is a state-wise count of the new COVID-19 variant:

1. Maharashtra - 88

2. Delhi - 67

3. Telangana - 38

4. Tamil Nadu - 34

5. Karnataka - 31

6. Gujarat - 30

7. Kerala - 27

8. Rajasthan - 22

9. Haryana - 4

10. Odisha - 4

11. Jammu and Kashmir - 3

12. West Bengal - 3

13. Andhra Pradesh - 2

14. Uttar Pradesh - 2

15. Chandigarh - 1

16. Ladakh - 1

17. Uttarakhand - 1

Meanwhile, the world is witnessing the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and India has to be on guard and cannot afford to slacken, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday.

While addressing a weekly press briefing, the Union Health Secretary issued a fresh warning against the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the rise in Omicron cases and said, "The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1 per cent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and can't afford to slacken."

He said that as compared to Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week. Asia is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases, but we have to be on guard.

(With ANI inputs)

