India records 2,841 new COVID-19 infections, active cases down to 18,604

India reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST today. The daily new cases remained below 3,000 for the fourth straight day.

Today's new cases were up around 0.5% from Thursday when 2,827 cases were reported. Active cases fell by 463 in the past 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 18,604. The total number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 43.12 mln.

With nine new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 524,190. As many as 3,295 people recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 42.57 million. In the past 24 hours, India administered 1.40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage is now around 1.91 billion. Over 1 billion people have received the first dose and 873.94 mln both doses, while 30.39 million got the precautionary dose.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:05 AM IST