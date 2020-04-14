India Post to deliver lifesaving medicines during nationwide lockdown

Amid the rise in cases of coronavirus, India's postal service has stepped in to help deliver lifesaving medicines during a nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, the Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad directed the Department of Posts to prioritise delivery of medicines during the lockdown. The post offices have been kept open under essential services to support the movement of important documents and parcels during the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote: "I have instructed Secretary, Dept.of Posts to ensure that delivery of medicines through Speed Post is given the highest priority during the lockdown. All employees of @IndiaPostOffice should be sensitized so that no one should face any difficulty in receiving or sending medicines."